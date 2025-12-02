Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Warner Bros gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, auction to conclude soon

Warner Bros gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, auction to conclude soon

Last week, Warner Bros asked bidders to submit improved offers by December 1 after receiving preliminary buyout bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix

Warner Bros Discovery

Reuters exclusively reported that Warner Bros Discovery's board had rejected Paramount's mostly cash offer of nearly $24 a share for the company

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Warner Bros Discovery has received a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. 
Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the source added. 
The bids are binding, giving the board scope to approve a deal quickly if terms are met, though they have not been described as final, the person said. 
Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery declined to comment. 
Bloomberg News first reported the development. 
 

Also Read

Netflix

Netflix outage hits users as Stranger Things season 5 drops today

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount submit bids for Warner Bros Discovery

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Paramount, Comcast and Netflix weigh bids as deadline nears for Warner Bros

More details A portrait of Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster.

In Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro amplifies Shelley's morality talepremium

Netflix

Netflix, YRF team up to stream classics including 'DDLJ', Veer-Zaara'

Last week, Warner Bros asked bidders to submit improved offers by December 1 after receiving preliminary buyout bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix. 
Reuters exclusively reported that Warner Bros Discovery's board had rejected Paramount's mostly cash offer of nearly $24 a share for the company, valuing it at $60 billion, and publicly announced it would evaluate strategic options for the studio. 
The parent of HBO and CNN in October said it was exploring its options for sale. 
Any potential deal involving Warner Bros Discovery would further consolidate the media industry after the $8.4 billion merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global, which capped a drawn-out process marked by political scrutiny and shareholder concerns. 
The studio behind the "Harry Potter" and DC Comics film franchises announced plans in June to split into studio-centric and cable-focused units by next year to separate its growing streaming business from its lagging cable network unit. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Europeans rally round Ukraine as Donald Trump envoy heads to Moscow

softbank, openai, son, altman

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son 'cried' about Nvidia stake sale to fund AI bets

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

Cyclone

Severe storms kill nearly 1,000 in Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka: Report

Topics : Netflix Warner Bros HBO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon