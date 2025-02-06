Business Standard

Trump hails Netanyahu's golden pager gift: 'That was a great operation'

Trump hails Netanyahu's golden pager gift: 'That was a great operation'

Israeli PM Netanyahu gifted President Trump a golden pager, referencing a deadly Israeli operation in Lebanon; Trump praised the move, calling it 'a great operation', during their White House meeting

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager and a regular pager during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday. The gift, including the ordinary pager, was a reference to Israel’s deadly attack on Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group using pagers in September 2024, The Jerusalem Post reported. Trump expressed his gratitude for the unique gift, telling Netanyahu, “That was a great operation.”
 
In return, Trump gave Netanyahu a framed photo from their visit with a message inscribed: "To Bibi, a great leader."
 

Lebanon pager attack

 
In September last year, thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon exploded, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. The next day, a separate explosion of walkie-talkies caused further casualties.
 
 
Two months later, Netanyahu confirmed that he had approved the pager attack in Lebanon, which involved Mossad planting explosives in pagers ordered by Hezbollah months before the September blasts. The operation killed at least 39 Hezbollah members and injured nearly 3,000 others.
 
Israel launched a crackdown against Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas in Gaza, after October 7, 2023 attacks on its border town. Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in clashes along the Lebanese border, with several Hezbollah figures, including former leader Hassan Nasrallah, being killed.

Netanyahu’s visit to the US

 
Earlier this week, Netanyahu arrived in Washington to meet Trump and senior administration officials to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and his plans for West Asia.
 
Following their talks, Trump suggested that the US would “take over” the Gaza strip and deploy American troops if needed. He promised to clear unexploded bombs, demolish ruined structures, and create economic opportunities for the region, including jobs and housing.
 
Netanyahu, praising Trump as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had,” noted the high regard the people of Israel had for the US president. He described Trump’s Gaza plan as potentially “changing history” and highlighted his “outside the box” thinking. Netanyahu also commended Trump for the Gaza hostage deal, saying, “Your leadership has brought hostages home.”
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

