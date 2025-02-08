Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump orders freeze of aid to S Africa citing land expropriation law

Trump orders freeze of aid to S Africa citing land expropriation law

The White House said Trump is also going to announce a programme to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees

Donald Trump, Trump

The Expropriation Act was signed into law by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month and allows the government to take land in specific instances where it is not being used | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday formalising his announcement earlier this week that he'll freeze assistance to South Africa for a law aiming to address some of the wrongs of South Africa's racist apartheid era a law the White House says amounts to discrimination against the country's white minority.

As long as South Africa continues to support bad actors on the world stage and allows violent attacks on innocent disfavoured minority farmers, the United States will stop aid and assistance to the country, the White House said in a summary of the order. The White House said Trump is also going to announce a programme to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.

 

Trump was responding to a new law in South Africa that gives the government powers in some instances to expropriate land from people. The White House said the law blatantly discriminates against ethnic minority Afrikaners.

The Expropriation Act was signed into law by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month and allows the government to take land in specific instances where it is not being used, or where it would be in the public interest if it is redistributed.

It aims to address some of the wrongs of South Africa's racist apartheid era, when Black people had land taken away from them and were forced to live in areas designated for non-whites.

Also Read

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

More active duty troops to head to US-Mexico border, brings total to 3,600

Donald trump, Trump

Trump pays back, revokes Biden's security clearance ending intel briefings

Donald Trump

US Steel will get investment from Nippon, instead of being bought: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Boston judge to consider bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order

US President Donald Trump

Judge halts Trump admin from placing 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave

Elon Musk, a close Trump ally and head of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, has highlighted that law in recent social media posts and cast it as a threat to South Africa's white minority.

The order also references South Africa's role in bringing accusations of genocide against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

The halt in foreign aid to South Africa comes amid a broader pause to most US overseas assistance under Trump, as he looks to shift to what he calls an America First foreign policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard dead

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

Flu season in the US is most intense it's been in at least 15 years

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plans to unveil reciprocal tariffs next week amid trade war fears

Justin Trudeau, Canada, Canadian PM

Canadian fury with Donald Trump is about more than just trade tariffs

Trudeau

Canada must think tactically on dealing with Trump tariff threats: Trudeau

Topics : Donald Trump South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVERBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayPropose Day 2025 WishesLatest News LIVEDelhi Election 2025 Results DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon