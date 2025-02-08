Business Standard

Trump pays back, revokes Biden's security clearance ending intel briefings

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information, so we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his Intelligence Brief, Trump said

He ended his post by saying, I will always protect our National Security JOE, YOU'RE FIRED

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearance and ending the daily intelligence briefings he's receiving in payback for Biden doing the same to him in 2021.

Trump made the announcement on social media shortly after arriving at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings, Trump wrote. He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents.

 

Biden didn't immediately comment on the move.

Biden ended Trump's intelligence briefings after Trump helped spur efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and incited the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. At the time, Biden said Trump's erratic behavior should prevent him from getting the intel briefings.

In his post, Trump cited the special counsel report last year into Biden's handling of classified documents, saying, The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from poor memory' and, even in his prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information.

He ended his post by saying, I will always protect our National Security JOE, YOU'RE FIRED.

