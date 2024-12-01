Trump picks real estate developer Charles Kushner as his envoy to France

Business Standard
Charles Kushner had been convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005

Kushner is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated New York real estate developer Charles Kushner as his envoy to France.

Kushner is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Jared played a key role in the first term of the Trump Administration including the Israel-Palestine peace plan. He is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.

I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the US Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests, Trump announced.

Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation. He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU, he said.

 

Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren. His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords. Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!, Trump said in a social media post.

Charles Kushner was convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005. He served over 16 months in prison. He was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump administration Donald Trump US government

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

