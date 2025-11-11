Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, US likely to seal fair trade deal soon as talks near consensus

As the US President says both sides are "pretty close" to a fair deal, Indian officials indicate no new round of negotiations is needed, with most issues already resolved

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

On a day when United States (US) President Donald Trump said Washington and New Delhi were “pretty close” to reaching a fair trade deal, an Indian official echoed the optimism, indicating that another round of negotiations might not be needed.
 
The official said talks have been positive and progressing well, with both countries negotiating a comprehensive deal compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms.
 
“We are now awaiting a response from the US — they have to get back to us. Negotiations with India have been the most comprehensive and WTO-compliant as compared to any other country,” the official said, adding that India had kept sensitive sectors in mind during the discussions.
 
 
How far have the India-US trade talks progressed?
 
So far, there have been five rounds of talks between the two countries, with the last in-person round concluding last month in Washington. After the talks, a senior government official had said India and the US were “very close” to a trade deal, with convergence on most issues. Both sides had also begun working on the legal language of the proposed agreement.

India-US trade ties hit a rough patch after the US administration in August imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on several Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff related to purchases of Russian oil.
 
What are the key points of contention?
 
As talks resumed after a brief hiatus, India pushed for a substantial reduction in the additional tariffs — not only seeking removal of the 25 per cent punitive tariffs but also a cut in reciprocal tariffs to at least 15 per cent or lower than its Asian competitors. Both countries have also held intense discussions on addressing Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.
 
What did the US President say about the negotiations?
 
“We're making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past. So right now, they don’t love me, but they’ll love us again,” Trump said on Monday (US time) during a ceremony in the Oval Office where Sergio Gor was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India. “We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals.”
 
The President further said Washington planned to reduce the tariffs imposed on India “at some point,” acknowledging that the high tariffs were linked to New Delhi’s Russian oil imports.
 
“Well, right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down,” Trump said, adding that the US administration plans to reduce them soon.
 
When is the trade deal expected to be finalised?
 
If finalised this month, the deal will align with the timeline set earlier this year. In February, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the official deadline for the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as the fall of 2025 (October–November).

Topics : Donald Trump US trade deals WTO India

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

