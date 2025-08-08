Friday, August 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's birthright order barred nationally, fourth ruling since SC decision

Trump's birthright order barred nationally, fourth ruling since SC decision

US District Judge Deborah Boardman's preliminary injunction was expected after the judge said last month she would issue such an order if the case were returned to her by an appeals court

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Since June, two other district courts, as well as an appellate panel of judges, have also blocked the birthright order nationwide. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Greenbelt (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge in Maryland late on Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump's administration cannot withhold citizenship from children born to people in the country illegally or temporarily, issuing the fourth court decision blocking the president's birthright citizenship order nationwide since a key US Supreme Court ruling in June.

US District Judge Deborah Boardman's preliminary injunction was expected after the judge said last month she would issue such an order if the case were returned to her by an appeals court. The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to her later in July. 

 

Since June, two other district courts, as well as an appellate panel of judges, have also blocked the birthright order nationwide.

 

An email to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.

Trump's January order would deny citizenship to children born to parents living in the US illegally or temporarily.

Also Read

solar energy, renewable energy, solar power

EPA cancels $7 billion Biden-era grant programme to boost solar energy

Donald Trump

Trump says he would meet Putin even if the Russian leader avoids Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump

Trump may order colleges to prove they don't consider race in admissions

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Trump to nominate top economic aide Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve board

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US judge rules Trump admin cannot reallocate disaster relief funds

Boardman in February issued a preliminary injunction blocking it nationwide. But the June ruling by the US Supreme Court upended that decision and other court rulings blocking the order across the nation. 

The justices ruled that lower courts generally cannot issue nationwide injunctions, but they did not rule out other court orders that could have nationwide effects, including in class-action lawsuits and those brought by states.

In her ruling on Thursday, Boardman certified a class of all children who have been born or will be born in the United States after February 19, 2025, who would be affected by Trump's order.

She said the plaintiffs in the lawsuit before her were extremely likely to win their argument that the birthright order violates the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which includes a citizenship clause that says all people born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to US jurisdiction, are citizens. They were also likely to suffer irreparable harm if the order went into effect, she wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

wildfire

Rapidly spreading brush fire forces evacuations north of Los Angeles

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders more law enforcement in Washington to make DC safe again

Trump to meet Armenia & Azerbaijan leaders to sign US-brokered peace deal

Trump to meet Armenia & Azerbaijan leaders to sign US-brokered peace deal

Danger, Hack, Hacking

Taiwan probes 16 Chinese technology companies for illegal operations

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump opens door for private equity, crypto as 401(k) retirement plans

Topics : Donald Trump administration US Supreme Court Trump’s immigration agenda US birthright citizenship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon