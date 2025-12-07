Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's equity stake plan doesn't apply to big US defence firms: Boeing

Trump's equity stake plan doesn't apply to big US defence firms: Boeing

Govt wants industry to make investments in facilities, and large contractors are expected be able to do this, Steve Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security said

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's plan to take government equity stakes in strategic industries doesn't apply to major defence firms, the head of Boeing's defense unit said on Saturday, in contrast to previous comments by a senior government official. 
The government wants industry to make investments in facilities, and large contractors are expected be able to do this without government assistance, Steve Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said on a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum, an annual industry event in Simi Valley, California. 
Speaking about the prospect of the US government investing in exchange for ownership rights, "it really only applies on the supply chain, particularly for the smaller companies coming through where that might be a way forward for them," Parker said. 
 
"I don't think it really applies to the Primes," Parker added, referring to big legacy defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX and Northrop Grumman. 
Parker pointed to Boeing's recent billions invested in St. Louis, Missouri where the company makes fighter jets. 

Also Read

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

US SC weighs another step in favour of presidential power sought by Trump

demonstration, US education deprtment

Trump admin recalls education dept workers to tackle civil rights backlog

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin's India visit 'result of Trump's gross incompetence': Ex-US official

Members of the National Guard near the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC

US judge questions Trump's authority over California National Guard troops

US immigrants, Migrants US

US Border Patrol imposes $5,000 fee on illegal US border crossers

In August, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump administration was weighing equity stakes in major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, a move that sent shares of Lockheed, Boeing and other defense firms higher. 
This year, the Trump administration has taken equity stakes in chipmaker Intel and rare earths company MP Materials, in an effort to prioritise national security in critical sectors where China has become increasingly dominant. Trump has said the government will take stakes in more companies. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Ukraine state nuclear company is unable to monitor radiation levels around Chernobyl plant (Photo: AP)

Chernobyl shield loses confinement ability after drone strike: IAEA

Christmas, decor

Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem after 2 years of war in Gaza

Gun shooting, mass shooting

At least 12 killed in mass shooting at bar in South Africa's Pretoria

Smoke rises as a deadly fire, which broke out yesterday, continues to burn at Wang Fuk Court housing complex, in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2025 | REUTERS

Hong Kong police arrest man for posts about deadly fire that killed 159

China, Philippines, China-Philippines flag

China fired flares toward patrol plane in South China Sea: Philippines

Topics : Donald Trump Boeing Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon