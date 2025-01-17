Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's swearing-in ceremony likely to be moved indoors due to cold weather

Trump's swearing-in ceremony likely to be moved indoors due to cold weather

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies

Donald Trump, Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Inaugural planners are discussing the possibility of moving Trump's swearing-in inside due to the extreme temperatures and icy winds, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the planning before a final announcement was made.

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies in consultation with the Trump, the person said.

 

More From This Section

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

US Treasury Secretary Yellen's computer hacked in Chinese cyber breach

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia, Iran sign comprehensive strategic pact amid Western sanctions

Pepsi

US FTC files case against PepsiCo over exclusive discounts to Walmart

KP Oli

Nepal's roadmap aims to generate 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035: PM Oli

Tiktok

US Supreme Court upholds law banning popular short-video app TikTok

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump Winter White House White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon