Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Aid shipments have been restored: Zelenskyy confirms resumed US aid

Aid shipments have been restored: Zelenskyy confirms resumed US aid

The pause drew significant attention after reports surfaced that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the suspension without consulting President Donald Trump or the State Department

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy has confirmed that US military aid shipments to Ukraine have resumed, following a temporary suspension earlier this month, RT reported.

"We have received political signals at the highest level, good signals, including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Friday, as quoted by RT.

RT reported that the weapons shipments had been paused for nearly two weeks after the Pentagon halted deliveries, reportedly due to concerns over depleting stockpiles.

The pause drew significant attention after reports surfaced that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the suspension without consulting President Donald Trump or the State Department. According to RT, Trump has since pledged to restart the supply of arms and authorised the resumption of aid.

 

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would continue its military cooperation with Washington. "We will continue our military cooperation with the United States, and we are expecting new deliveries from our European partners," RT quoted him as saying.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

India US Trade

US-India trade deal may cap tariffs below 20% as both sides continue talks

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Republican governors push DOGE programmes, embrace cost-cutting brand

Protest, Immigration Protest

Judge blocks racial profiling by immigration officials in LA crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visits Texas flood area, defends officials amid questions on response

Citing Politico, RT reported that Trump plans to use the Presidential Drawdown Authority to approve a new $300 million aid package, which may include Patriot air defense systems. Trump also told NBC that he had finalised a deal to sell weapons to NATO, which would subsequently be transferred to Ukraine.

RT noted that Zelenskyy's announcement comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as its forces struggle to hold positions on multiple sections of the front line, facing mounting casualties and territorial setbacks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has reiterated that continued arms deliveries will not alter the course of the conflict. RT reported that Russia views NATO's military support as direct involvement in the war and insists that a halt to such assistance remains a key condition for any potential ceasefire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Russian drone, cruise missile, bomb attacks kill at least 6 in Ukraine

Abbas Araghchi

Iran open to nuclear talks if US guarantees no further military strikes

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strikes and shootings kill 52 Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas

Sergei Lavrov, Russia foreign minister

Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv

Russian drone, missile strikes kill at least 2, injure over 14 in Ukraine

Topics : Donald Trump Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon