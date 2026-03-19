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Home / World News / Trump says US will not deploy troops to West Asia amid Iran conflict

Trump says US will not deploy troops to West Asia amid Iran conflict

Trump spoke at the White House during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he was not looking at deploying more soldiers to the Middle East amid the Iran war.
 
"I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price."
 
Trump spoke at the White House during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
 
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce the Iran operation, citing a U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump United States West Asia and the Gulf Middle East BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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