Trump signs executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research

Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) signed an executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of Artificial Intelligence to fight the disease.

"I'm thrilled to sign a very historic Executive Order to massively accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of Artificial Intelligence to fight this terrible disease," Donald Trump told reporters at White House.

Trump stated that in 2019, he launched the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative and has now doubled the investment in the sector.

"In 2019, I was proud to launch the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative... and today, in line with recommendations made by Robert F Kennedy Jr and the MAHA Commission, we're doubling that investment... I'm also directing the federal government to fully utilise Artificial Intelligence to supercharge pediatric cancer research," Trump said.

 

Meanwhile, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr considered the executive order to "unlock cures" and empower families"

"This Executive Order is about action, unlocking cures, empowering families, and giving every child the chance to grow up healthy and strong," Kennedy said.

According to the World Health Organisation, every year around 4 lakh children and adolescents aged between 0 and 19 develop cancer, out of which the most common types are leukaemias, brain tumours, lymphomas, and solid tumours such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour.

In the high-income countries, where comprehensive services are generally accessible, more than 80% of children with cancer are cured. In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), less than 30% are cured.

Avoidable deaths from childhood cancers in LMICs result from lack of diagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, obstacles to accessing care, abandonment of treatment, death from toxicity and relapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump Trump administration cancer

Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

