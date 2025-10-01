Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Others exploited US for years, tariffs now ensure fair treatment: Trump

Others exploited US for years, tariffs now ensure fair treatment: Trump

"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell...," said US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again justified his tariff strategy by terming it the "most beautiful word" and noted that other countries were taking "advantage" of the US for "years and years" while pointing out that now they were treating them "fairly".

"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell...," said US President Donald Trump.

He said, "One of the first executive orders I signed upon taking office was to restore the principle of merit. That's the most important word, other than the word tariff. I love tariffs. Most beautiful word, but I'm not allowed to say that anymore. Tariff is my favourite word. I love the word tariff. We're becoming rich as hell. We have a big case in front of the Supreme Court, but I can't imagine because this is what other nations have done to us..."

 

He noted that the US is becoming "rich" again after taking in "trillions of dollars"

"We've taken in trillions of dollars. We're rich again. When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years... Now we're treating them fairly. But the money coming in is something we've never seen. The other day, they had $31 billion that they found... $31 billion. That's enough to buy a lot of battleships..."

Also Read

Pfizer

Pfizer to lower prescription drug costs for Medicaid in deal with Trump

Billionaires wealth, millionaires, HNI migration

Best of BS Opinion: Where are India's HNIs when it needs them?

India Inc, Donald Trump, fund managers

India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push backpremium

US flag, US, united states

US government shutdown looms as lawmankers' talks fail to reach deal

Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings

I'd choose gold and silver over equities in most countries: Jim Rogers

Earlier on September 29, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, claiming that America's film industry had been "stolen" by overseas players.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"

"Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," he added.

The announcement is followed by Trump's earlier declaration on September 26 that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

earthquake

Strong earthquake kills 20 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Boeing 737 max

Boeing begins early development of new aircraft to replace 737 MAX jets

lumber, timber, wood

Trump sets new tariffs on lumber, wood products in bid to boost US industry

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza war plan; Hamas asked to free hostages in 72 hrs

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon