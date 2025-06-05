Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump suspends visas for new foreign students at Harvard over security risk

Trump suspends visas for new foreign students at Harvard over security risk

In a fresh escalation, President Trump suspends new visas for Harvard students over national security, alleging foreign ties, secrecy and failure to address antisemitism

Donald Trump

The executive order signed by Trump also alleged failure on the part of the university in releasing sufficient information about the international students | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed an order to suspend visas for new foreign students at Harvard University, the White House said in a statement.
 
The move aims to discourage international students from enrolling at Harvard University, one of the Ivy League schools of the US.
 
Trump noted that allowing Harvard to continue enrolling foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, would jeopardise national security. He further added, “I have determined that the entry of the class of foreign nationals described above is detrimental to the interests of the United States because, in my judgment, Harvard’s conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers.”
 
 
The move marks an escalation in the White House’s ongoing dispute with the university, following a federal court’s decision last week to block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from barring international students at Harvard. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revives travel ban, targets 12 nations after Colorado attack

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

US judge rules Trump admin violated rights of deported Venezuelans

South Korea

Stabbing survivor Lee Jae-myung on path to become South Korea's president

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

US inflation data collection hurt by Trump-era hiring freeze: Report

Donald Trump, US President

Spike in steel tariffs could imperil Trump promise of lower grocery prices

 
The proclamation also directed the Secretary of State “to consider revoking” F, M, and J visas for current Harvard students who meet the proclamation’s “criteria”.
 
The White House has accused Harvard University of having “concerning foreign ties”. The executive order signed by Trump also alleged failure on the part of the university in releasing sufficient information about the international students.
 
The White House also noted, “Harvard is either not fully reporting its disciplinary records for foreign students or is not seriously policing its foreign students,” thereby accusing the university of failing to address the issue of antisemitism on campus. 
 

Trump administration vs Harvard University 

The Trump administration’s latest move comes shortly after a ruling by US District Judge Allison Burroughs, who barred the administration from altering Harvard’s international student visa programme. That decision followed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s directive to revoke Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), citing the institution’s failure to provide student conduct records requested by the department in April.
 
It was previously reported that the Trump administration is planning to terminate all federal contracts with Harvard University, which were valued at $100 million. This came after the Trump administration froze nearly $3.2 billion in grants and contracts.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution for an immediate Gaza ceasefire

US senate, White house, United states

US judge halts deportation of family of Boulder firebombing suspect

The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. | Photo: Shutterstock

Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called out by journalist at UN

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft offers to boost European governments' cybersecurity for free

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University BS Web Reports White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon