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Home / World News / Trump taps Bill Pulte as acting intelligence chief after Gabbard resigned

Trump taps Bill Pulte as acting intelligence chief after Gabbard resigned

Trump made the surprise announcement Tuesday on Truth Social regarding Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chair of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (File Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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President Donald Trump has tapped federal housing finance Director Bill Pulte to be acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump made the surprise announcement Tuesday on Truth Social regarding Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chair of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Trump says Pulte "has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago."  Trump says Pulte will keep his other positions even as he fills in for Gabbard, who resigned last month after revealing her husband's cancer diagnosis.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump United States Tulsi Gabbard

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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