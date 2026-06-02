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Home / World News / Russian strike on Ukraine kills 11, traps others in damaged buildings

Russian strike on Ukraine kills 11, traps others in damaged buildings

A two-story residential building and part of a four-story apartment block were damaged, with people trapped beneath the rubble of the larger building

Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building destroyed during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 2, 2026 | REUTERS

Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building destroyed during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 2, 2026 | REUTERS

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Russia attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, injuring dozens and trapping others, authorities said.

At least four people were killed in Kyiv and 58 people were injured, including three children, Ukraine's state emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in eight of Kyiv's districts.

Attacks were also reported elsewhere across Ukraine. In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, at least six people were killed and 36 others injured after Russian strikes hit the city of Dnipro, according to the emergency service. A second attack as first responders arrived at the scene killed one rescuer.

 

A two-story residential building and part of a four-story apartment block were damaged, with people trapped beneath the rubble of the larger building.

The boom of explosions echoed through most of the night and into the early morning. Kyiv had been bracing for another mass attack for days, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing a renewed assault and urged people to remain cautious and seek shelter during air raid alerts.

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In the Podilskyi district, there was partial damage to the upper floors of a nine-story building, trapping people under the rubble. Rescue operations were still underway in the early hours of the morning, even as the air raid alert remained in effect.

In the Solomianskyi district, a 20-story building and a 24-story building were damaged.

Ukrainian officials have been pressing allies for more air defence missiles to counter Russia's ballistic missile attacks. While Ukraine continues to intercept a high percentage of drones, ballistic missiles remain a major vulnerability for the country's air defences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine missile strike

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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