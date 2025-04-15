Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Harvard University could lose its tax exempt status and be taxed as a political entity after the school rejected demands from his administration

US Pesident Donald Trump

Reuters Washington
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Harvard University could lose its tax exempt status and be taxed as a political entity after the school rejected demands from his administration.
 
"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting Sickness?" he said in a post on Truth Social.
