Trump warns US military of imminent 'invasion' threat within country

Trump stated that he suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth use some of the dangerous US cities for military training

Trump was addressing a gathering of top US military officials at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) warned of an "invasion" within the country, which is not different from a "foreign enemy". He said that it is difficult to trace such enemies as they do not wear uniforms, CNN reported.

Trump was addressing a gathering of top US military officials at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

"We're under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don't wear uniforms," Trump said, as per CNN.

President Trump stated that he suggested that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth use some of the dangerous US cities for military training.

 

"In our inner cities, which we're going to be talking about because it's a big part of war now. It's a big part of war. I told Pete that we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military. Because we're going into Chicago very soon," he said, as quoted by CNN.

The US President further considered San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles as "unsafe" places, stating that his administration would address them one by one.

"San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles. They're very unsafe places. And we're gonna straighten them out one-by-one. It this is gonna be a major part for some of the people in this room. It's a war, too. It's a war from within, Trump added.

Earlier on September 21, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) stated that the crime in Washington, DC has remarkably gone down as the place has become "totally different from last year", highlighting the effect of the crime crackdown after the Trump administration took control of the policing.

Trump said that Washington, DC has become "beautiful and safe," mentioning that it is because of the "good governance."

Meanwhile, the US administration had been planning to deploy the National Guard to Chicago as a push to Donald Trump's anti-crime and immigration crackdown.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

