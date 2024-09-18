Business Standard
Home / World News / Tupperware files for bankruptcy as its colourful containers lose relevance

Tupperware files for bankruptcy as its colourful containers lose relevance

The company listed $500 million-$1 billion in estimated assets and $1 billion-$10 billion in estimated liabilities

Tupperware

Tupperware has been planning to file for bankruptcy protection after breaching the terms of its debt and enlisting legal and financial advisers, Bloomberg reported on Monday Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tupperware Brands Corp. and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, giving in to dwindling demand for its once-iconic food storage containers and mounting financial losses.

The company's struggles resumed after a short-lived pandemic boost, when increased home cooking briefly drove demand for its colorful, airtight plastic containers. A post-pandemic jump in costs of raw materials such as plastic resin, as well as labor and freight, further dented Tupperware margins.

"Over the last several years, the company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Officer Laurie Goldman said in a press release.

Tupperware has been planning to file for bankruptcy protection after breaching the terms of its debt and enlisting legal and financial advisers, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The company listed $500 million-$1 billion in estimated assets and $1 billion-$10 billion in estimated liabilities, according to bankruptcy filings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which showed the number of creditors to be between 50,001-100,000.

Tupperware has been trying to turn its business around for about four years now after reporting a fall in sales for six consecutive quarters since the third quarter of 2021, as sticky inflation continued to dissuade its low and mid-income consumer base.
In 2023, the company finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its debt obligations, and signed investment bank Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Digital revolution to help arrest exodus of youth from farming: FAIFA

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles Rs 235 cr debt with Edelweiss and Rs 600 cr with LIC

REC shares

REC shares gain over 3%: Here's what's fueling the 'Maharatna' stock today

Markets scale fresh peaks

DCM Shriram Industries gains 4% as BSE issues clears merger proposals

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden to address UN General Assembly and meet world leaders in New York

Topics : tupperware Individual bankruptcy company law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon