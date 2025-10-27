Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two Hezbollah leaders killed by Israel's targeted strikes in Lebanon

Two Hezbollah leaders killed by Israel's targeted strikes in Lebanon

Israel Air Force said that the two operatives worked for Hezbollah and were killed within an hour of one another

Israel, Hezbollah

The terrorist activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon: IDF | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israel Air Force earlier today (Sunday), attacked in air strikes and eliminated Two terrorists

The two were killed within an hour of one another.

Al-Moussouy acted as a dealer and smuggler of weapons for the terrorist organization Hezbollah and, as part of his role, engaged in the procurement and transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, and was a "significant factor in the strengthening and reconstruction Hezbollah," said the IDF.

Over the past year, he continuously smuggled weapons for Hezbollah.

Abed Mahmoud Al-Sayed, said the IDF, served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Al-Bayacha region of southern Lebanon. In this role, he was responsible for liaising between the terrorist organization and the residents of the region on economic and military matters, and also assisted in attempts to restore the military capabilities of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the village.

 

"The terrorist activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said he IDF.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Hezbollah Lebanon

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

