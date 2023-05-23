close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that only international students on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes will be allowed to bring in their family members

Press Trust of India
UK education, UK visa, visa rules

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK government on Tuesday announced a new immigration crackdown targeted at overseas students, including Indians, and their visa right to bring dependant family members to the country while enrolled at a British institution. In a written statement to the House of Commons, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that only international students on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes will be allowed to bring in their family members, including children and elderly parents, as their dependants.

The minister said the new package of measures was necessary after it emerged that 136,000 visas were granted to dependants of sponsored students in 2022 – a more than eight-fold increase from 16,000 in 2019. “This package includes: removing the right for international students to bring dependants unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes,” she noted.

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

Putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait in India: Official

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

Imran Khan suffers first major blow as close aide quits party, politics

Records of French slaves to be inscribed on UN world heritage register

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn machines

Geneva airport closed to flights as activists protest private jet fair

Topics : UK govt Visa

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

UK education, UK visa, visa rules
1 min read

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

US dollar
3 min read

Delhi govt expresses concern over increasing atrocities on SC/ST community

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand
2 min read

Fortis Healthcare net profit rises 59% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Telangana govt to distribute 'podu' land 'pattas' from June 24 to 30

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

tiktok
3 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon