UK businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia buys Rs 100 cr flat in DLF Camellias

British businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia has purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment at DLF's luxury project The Camellias in Gurugram for Rs 100 crore, underscoring demand for high-end homes

Similarly, in October 2023 Smiti Agarwal, a director at Wesbok Lifestyle had bought an apartment in the project in another Rs 100 crore deal. | File Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:17 AM IST

British businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia has bought an 11,416 sq ft apartment at DLF’s ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, in Gurugram for Rs 100 crore, people aware of the matter said.
 
Ahluwalia, who sold his company Euro Car Parts, currently runs London-based real estate, hospitality and asset management company Dominvs Group.
 
“I was initially thinking of buying a farmhouse but later decided to buy in a gated condominium as we often come to India. We have a house in Kautilya Marg also but will prefer to stay in Gurugram,” Ahluwalia said, confirming the transaction.
 
This transaction marks the third Rs 100-crore deal at the residential complex, which is home to several wealthy individuals. It also highlights sustained post-pandemic demand for luxury homes in India.
   
Earlier, Info-X Software Technology’s director Rishi Parti bought a 16,000 sq ft penthouse at The Camellias for Rs 190 crore in one of the country’s costliest apartment transactions.

Similarly, in October 2023, Smiti Agarwal, a director at Wesbok Lifestyle, purchased an apartment in the project in another Rs 100-crore deal.
 
The deal comes at a time when DLF has been witnessing strong traction among non-resident Indians (NRIs) and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) for its luxury housing projects. Recently, the NCR-based realty major announced securing sales worth Rs 11,000 crore in its Privana North luxury project in Gurugram.
 
“About 25 per cent of the purchases have come from NRIs and overseas buyers from Canada, Australia and Jakarta,” Aaksh Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer, DLF Homes, told Business Standard in June this year.
 
Real estate experts say that post-Covid, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) increasingly prefer gated condominiums over standalone bungalows, as these provide access to a wide range of facilities within the premises.
 
A recent report by CBRE and Assocham noted that sales of luxury houses priced at Rs 4 crore and above rose 85 per cent year-on-year to over 7,000 units in the top seven cities during the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).
 
Of this, Delhi NCR accounted for around 57 per cent of total sales.
 
“This rise was fuelled by demand from HNIs and NRIs seeking asset stability in times of global uncertainty,” the report stated.
 
People familiar with the matter added that The Camellias, located on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, is currently trading at Rs 87,800 per sq ft and leasing at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per month, as of April 2025.
 
Most buyers at The Camellias are from Delhi NCR, with prominent homeowners including BoAt founder Aman Gupta, Aakash Educational Services founder JC Chaudhry and real estate firm Elan Group. Several startup founders have also reportedly purchased apartments in the same complex.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:17 AM IST

