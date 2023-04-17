close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK PM Sunak faces parliamentary probe over wife Akshata's business interest

British PM Rishi Sunak is facing a watchdog inquiry under his parliamentary declaration of interest obligations related to a Budget policy that could benefit his wife, Akshata Murty

Press Trust of India London
Rishi Sunak

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a watchdog inquiry under his parliamentary declaration of interest obligations related to a Budget policy that could benefit his wife, Akshata Murty, through her business interest in a childcare firm, it emerged on Monday.

The inquiry has been opened by the UK's Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, an independent officer of the House of Commons in charge of looking at evidence if individual British members of Parliament are feared to have broken a rule under the Code of Conduct'.

The active inquiries on the watchdog's list include one opened on Sunak, 42, last Thursday under Paragraph 6 of the rules of conduct, as Downing Street said ministerial interests were "transparently declared".

Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders, states Paragraph 6.

According to the BBC, the inquiry relates to the British Indian leader's wife's interest in Koru Kids Ltd, which is likely to benefit from a new pilot scheme announced in the Spring Budget last month to incentivise people to become childminders.

Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is listed on the UK's Companies House register as a shareholder in Koru Kids one of six childminder agencies in England listed on the government's website with contact details.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126.61 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?

Infy declares interim dividend; UK PM's wife Akshata to get Rs 64.27 cr

UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty figure on 'Asian Rich List 2022' in UK

UK First Lady Akshata Murty, daughters spotted holidaying in south Goa

WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, others

UK PM Rishi Sunak sets up review to change country's 'anti-maths mindset'

US ready to lend Polish firm ORLEN $4 billion for nuclear energy plan

Elon Musk's SpaceX calls off first launch attempt of giant new rocket

Chinese national arrested on blasphemy charges by Pakistani police

The Opposition had flagged this fact last month and called for further explanations at a hearing of the Liaison Committee made up of all House of Commons committee chairs. Labour MP Catherine McKinnell had asked Sunak if he had any interest to declare in relation to the new childcare policy.

"No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way," he said at the time.

Now the parliamentary watchdog's investigation will decide if there has been any breach of the code, which can then be put before MPs sitting on the Committee on Standards which is responsible for deciding any sanctions.

"We are happy to assist the Commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Topics : Rishi Sunak | UK govt

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon