Monday, April 07, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK, UAE, US withdraw nearly $1 billion from Pakistan's treasury bills

UK, UAE, US withdraw nearly $1 billion from Pakistan's treasury bills

The United Kingdom, traditionally Pakistan's largest T-bill investor, had invested $710 million during FY25 but withdrew $625 million

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

A financial analyst said political and economic uncertainty hit the investors' confidence in Pakistan's economy with low growth indicators being red flags. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has witnessed major outflows of foreign investment with just three countries withdrawing nearly $1 billion from the treasury bills during the current financial year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, between July 1 and March 14 this fiscal year, inflows into T-bills totalled $1.163 billion while outflows stood at $1.121 billion, leaving a net balance of just $42 million.

The withdrawal of $1 billion has left the outflows almost matching total inflows in Pakistan's fragile economy leading to investor caution despite attractive returns.

The United Kingdom, traditionally Pakistan's largest T-bill investor, had invested $710 million during FY25 but withdrew $625 million. 

 

The United Arab Emirates and the United States recorded outflows of $205 million and $130 million, respectively.

Also Read

Pakistan Army

Pak forces kill 8 terrorists attempting infiltration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak sees US tariffs as window of opportunity for negotiations with the US

Imran Khan, Former Pak PM

Dark clouds overshadowing Pakistan will soon evaporate: Imran Khan

Abir Gulaal

Abir Gulaal teaser out: Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood after nine years

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak records highest number of militant attacks during Ramadan in a decade

The Pakistan government to bring in foreign inflows has announced higher yields on its T-bills in comparison to most developed and developing economies.

A financial analyst said foreign investors remained cautious about Pakistan's fragile external sector as the country was burdened by about $25 billion in annual external debt servicing.

To maintain parity, the government has constantly sought funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is actively trying to reschedule debt with China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

What is more concerning is that the country is unable to tap international markets for commercial loans or float bonds, said a senior banker.

A financial analyst said political and economic uncertainty hit the investors' confidence in Pakistan's economy with low growth indicators being red flags. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls China 'biggest abuser' while defending his tariff imposition

Nike shoes, Trump tariff, Nike Vietnam production

Trump's tariff effect: How Vietnam turned into Nike's Achilles' heel

Shanghai police

Real-life GTA? Shanghai's 3D twin helps police prep for every mission

Biodiversity

World's largest deforestation: Indonesia to clear forests size of Belgium

Breakthrough Prizes

Scientists behind Ozempic and Wegovy win $3-million Breakthrough Prize

Topics : Treasury Bills Pakistan Britain UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon