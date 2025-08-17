Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Explained: Why Donbas is central to Putin's Ukraine peace offer with Trump

Explained: Why Donbas is central to Putin's Ukraine peace offer with Trump

At the Alaska summit, Putin reportedly demanded Ukraine cede Donetsk and Luhansk in return for freezing the frontline, but Kyiv and European allies remain opposed to territorial concessions

Putin Trump meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska on Friday to meet US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the future of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region the centrepiece of a possible peace deal with US President Donald Trump. At the Alaska summit on Friday, he reportedly pressed for Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk in exchange for halting further advances and freezing the frontline. But Kyiv and its allies have rejected the demand, saying Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be compromised. Here’s why Donbas is central to the negotiations and what is at stake.
 

What’s the latest

 
According to The Guardian, Putin told Trump that Russia would agree to halt offensives in southern Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia if Kyiv ceded Donetsk and Luhansk. Luhansk is almost fully under Russian control, but parts of Donetsk, including the strategic cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, remain in Ukrainian hands. These are heavily fortified positions that Ukraine has defended at high cost.
 
 
After the meeting, Trump told European leaders that he supported the plan, The New York Times reported citing officials. He is expected to present the proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Washington. Putin described the summit as “sincere and substantive”, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
 

Why Donbas matters to Putin

 
The Donbas (short for Donets Basin) is Ukraine’s industrial heartland. It stretches across the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, bordering Russia. The area is rich in coal and heavy industry, making it critical to Ukraine’s economy. Control over Donbas would give Russia a near-complete grip on eastern Ukraine and deprive Kyiv of an energy powerhouse.
 
The region also carries deep strategic value. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War describe Donetsk as a “fortress belt”, where Ukrainian forces have built layered defences since 2014, reported The Independent. These include trenches, bunkers, minefields, and fortified urban zones that have blunted Russia’s advances for over a decade.  Elina Beketova of the Centre for European Policy Analysis told The Independent that losing Donbas would be “catastrophic” for Ukraine, as it could shift the front 80km west and open a direct path for Russia to advance towards Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipro.

Backstory: Donbas under fire since 2014

 
The battle for Donbas is not new. Russia first moved into the region in 2014 after annexing Crimea. Moscow-backed separatists declared the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, sparking a long-running conflict. By the time of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Moscow already controlled more than a third of eastern Ukraine.
 
According to Reuters, Russia holds almost all of Luhansk and about 75 per cent of Donetsk today. Ukrainian forces retain control over approximately 6,600 sq km in Donetsk, where battles remain intense. Despite Russia’s gains, Kyiv has used fortified cities and terrain to hold back advances.
 

Trump’s shifting stance

 
Trump’s position after Alaska marked a shift. According to Reuters, Trump told Zelenskyy Putin had offered to freeze most frontlines if Ukraine ceded Donetsk. He argued that a direct peace deal would be more durable than a ceasefire, writing on Truth Social: “The best way to end the horrific war … is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement.”
 
This aligns closely with Moscow’s narrative. Russia has long insisted that Kyiv concede territory and abandon its Nato membership ambitions. While Putin publicly praised the talks, Kremlin aides signalled no readiness to compromise on core demands.
 

How Ukraine reacted

 
Zelenskyy has repeatedly vowed that Ukraine “will never leave” Donbas. He warned that ceding the region would allow Russia to use it as a springboard for future offensives. “Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive,” he said, stressing that giving up fortified positions would undermine Ukraine’s security.
 
Ukraine has also stressed that conceding land would violate its constitution and embolden Russia. Zelenskyy has insisted any settlement must include robust security guarantees, with Western backing, to deter renewed aggression.
 

What is European allies’ position?

 
European leaders have rejected territorial concessions. On Saturday, they reiterated that Ukraine’s borders must not be altered through force. Germany’s foreign minister said European partners might join Monday’s White House meeting, while Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned of fresh sanctions on Russia if fighting continues.
 
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also welcomed signals from Trump on security guarantees, calling them “essential to any just and lasting peace”. European leaders, however, have cautioned that Ukraine’s right to seek Nato membership cannot be restricted, another sticking point for Moscow.
 

What’s next

 
Zelenskyy is expected to meet Trump in Washington to respond to Putin’s proposal. A three-way summit has not been agreed, but European leaders are watching closely. Any peace framework will hinge on whether Kyiv can secure ironclad guarantees and resist pressure to cede territory.
 
For Ukraine, holding Donbas is about more than land. It is about defending a strategic shield, protecting its industrial base, and preventing Russia from advancing deeper into the country. For Putin, gaining full control of Donbas would cement Russia’s grip on eastern Ukraine and strengthen his hand in any future negotiations.

