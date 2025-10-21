Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine 'could still win' against Russia, says Trump but doubts outcome

Ukraine 'could still win' against Russia, says Trump but doubts outcome

Trump's remarks came during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Oval Office, where both leaders signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has continued to push for an end to the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) clarified his stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that Ukraine "could still win it" but adding his doubt to the possibility, emphasising the unpredictable nature of conflict.

Responding to a question referencing his earlier remarks at the United Nations, where he stated that Ukraine "could possibly win the war", Trump said, "Well, they could. They could still win it. I don't think they will, but they could still win it."

He clarified his earlier remark at the UN, stating that "I never said that they would win it. I said they could win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing."

 

Trump's remarks came during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Oval Office, where both leaders signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals and defence cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Donald Trump to adopt a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he was ready to attend the upcoming summit in Budapest, Hungary.

Also Read

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US nuclear security agency furloughs 1,400 workers amid govt shutdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Diwali timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariff threat kept India, Pakistan from going at it: US President Trump

exporters, trade, tariff

Global companies hit by $35 bn in US tariffs, but outlook stabilizing

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelensky says his Trump meet 'positive' though he didn't get Tomahawks

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy said Trump needed to exert even greater pressure on Putin than he had during his recent success in securing a ceasefire with Hamas.

"Putin is something similar but stronger than Hamas," Zelenskyy said, adding, "and that's why more pressure" is needed.

He noted the war's larger scale and Russia's position as the world's second-largest army.

Zelenskyy hoped that this pressure would include the delivery of long-range US Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep into Russia.

While Trump had raised the possibility of providing Tomahawks to Ukraine, he appeared to temper expectations following his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, which came a day after a phone call with Putin.

"It was good that President Trump didn't say 'no', but for today, didn't say 'yes'," Zelenskyy said.

Trump announced that he would meet with Putin in Budapest for a second round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who labelled Putin a "terrorist", nevertheless reiterated his willingness for direct dialogue.

"If we really want to have just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy," he said. "How can there be some deals without us about us?" Zelenskyy confirmed he had told Trump, "I'm ready," when asked about attending the Budapest summit.

However, no date has been finalised for the summit, which is expected to be held in the Hungarian capital in the coming weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump has continued to push for an end to the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's parliament set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation's first female PM

china, china flag, Politburo

China's economy slows to 4.8% in Jul-Sep amid trade tensions, weak demand

energy, oil, russian oil, oil production, pipeline

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

The Louvre

Louvre to remain closed one day after jewel heist, here's what to know

Louvre Pyramid

Crown jewels stolen in audacious daylight robbery at Louvre museum

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon