Diwali timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness, says Trump

As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil, US Prsident said

Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali the Festival of Lights', Trump said.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended his wishes on Diwali, the festival of lights, and said it is a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate.

Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali the Festival of Lights', Trump said in a statement.

For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal, the US president said.

As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace, he added.

 

