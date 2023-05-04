close

Ukraine denies Kiev's involvement in alleged drone attack on Putin's life

Ukraine has denied Kiev's involvement in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia says was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

IANS Kiev/Moscow
Ukraine, russia war

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the government-run Ukrinform news agency that Ukraine was not involved in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Ukraine did not attack the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," Podolyak said, noting that Ukrainian military forces are targeting solely military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

He explained that attacks on facilities in Russia, including the Kremlin, do not serve any military purpose or contribute to Ukraine's preparations for any counteroffensive operation.

Earlier, the Russian presidential press service claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin on Tuesday night by using two drones to attack his Kremlin residence.

The Kremlin said the military and special services used radar warfare to put the unmanned aerial vehicles out of action.

"Despite the attempted attack, no casualties or material damage were reported from the downing of the drones and the resulting scattering of fragments," the Kremlin said.

"We regard the action as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which was carried out on the eve of the May 9 Victory Day parade, where foreign guests also plan to be present," it added.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack and was working at the Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence in a Moscow suburb on Wednesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

