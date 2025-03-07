Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US-Ukraine talks on ending war set for next week in Saudi Arabia: Zelenskyy

US-Ukraine talks on ending war set for next week in Saudi Arabia: Zelenskyy

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials

Ukraine is most interested in peace: Zelenskyy (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Brussels
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says talks between Ukraine and the US on ending the war will take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials.

I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace, Zelenskyy said.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

