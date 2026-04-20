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Home / World News / Ukraine hits Russia's Tuapse oil refinery again with drone strike

Ukraine hits Russia's Tuapse oil refinery again with drone strike

Russian officials said that a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person

Oil refinery

Rosneft's export-oriented Tuapse refinery has capacity to process about 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supplies products such as naphtha, fuel oil and diesel | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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The Ukrainian military hit Russia's Tuapse oil refinery in a second attack in less than a week, Kyiv's drone forces commander Robert Brovdi said on the Telegram app on Monday.
 
Russian officials said that a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person, only hours after blaze was extinguished after a similar attack on April 16.
 
Rosneft's export-oriented Tuapse refinery has capacity to process about 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supplies products such as naphtha, fuel oil and diesel.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 
 

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production Russia Ukraine Kiev Ukraine Oil refinery

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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