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Home / World News / Committed to advancing regional peace, security: Pak PM to Iranian Prez

Committed to advancing regional peace, security: Pak PM to Iranian Prez

The two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation, said Pakistan Prime Minister's Office in a statement

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM also thanked Iranian President for sending their high-powered delegation for talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed the country's "honest" and "sincere" efforts to advance regional peace and security.

During the approximately 45-minute conversation on Sunday, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Pezeshkian and the Iranian leadership for sending their high-powered delegation, led by Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

 

US President Donald Trump's announcement of the fresh round of talks raised hopes of extending a two-week ceasefire that expires by Wednesday.

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Also on Sunday, Trump announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

However, there was no confirmation from the Iranian side about Tehran's participation in the second round of talks.

Sharif also apprised the Iranian President about his recent engagements with several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

These interactions were most helpful in building consensus in support of a sustained process of dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at bringing lasting peace to the war-ravaged region, he said.

Sharif assured that Pakistan would "remain fully committed to its honest and sincere efforts to advance regional peace and security."  He thanked the Iranian leadership for their constructive conversations with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during the latter's visit to Tehran this week, and also conveyed his regards to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Pezeshkian thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister and Field Marshal for the country's strong commitment to the success of peace efforts, while affirming that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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