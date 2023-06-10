Ukraine launched 'counteroffensive' but 'failed' to accomplish goals: Putin

Ukraine has launched a "counteroffensive" but has "failed" to accomplish its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"First, it can be stated with absolute certainty that this offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian forces proves it. Second, in no areas of combat the Ukrainian troops have achieved their tasks. This is an absolutely obvious thing," Putin told reporters in Russia's Sochi on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were "significant losses" of Ukrainian troops in the past five days of "very intense fighting", but Kiev still preserves the offensive potential, Putin was quoted as saying in a Kremlin press release.

He praised the Russian military and weaponry in actions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"Yes, we still do not have enough of these modern weapons but the defence industry, the country's military-industrial complex is developing rapidly. I am sure that all the tasks facing the defence industry will of course be solved. There is an intensive increase in the production of modern types of weapons," he said.

--IANS

Also Read Ukraine starts counteroffensive actions in some areas against Russia Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health? Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear on Kyiv counteroffensive Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson Russian President Putin orders 36-hour weekend cease-fire in Ukraine Plan to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom delayed over national security concerns Not Accurate: Pentagon on reports about China's Spy Station in Cuba Donald Trump tried to hide documents, share secrets, alleges indictment Canada govt puts on hold Indian students' deportation temporarily Documents in Trump's indictment were among US's most closely guarded

int/sha