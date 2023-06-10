close

Ukraine launched 'counteroffensive' but 'failed' to accomplish goals: Putin

He praised the Russian military and weaponry in actions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive

IANS Moscow
Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Ukraine has launched a "counteroffensive" but has "failed" to accomplish its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"First, it can be stated with absolute certainty that this offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian forces proves it. Second, in no areas of combat the Ukrainian troops have achieved their tasks. This is an absolutely obvious thing," Putin told reporters in Russia's Sochi on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were "significant losses" of Ukrainian troops in the past five days of "very intense fighting", but Kiev still preserves the offensive potential, Putin was quoted as saying in a Kremlin press release.

He praised the Russian military and weaponry in actions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"Yes, we still do not have enough of these modern weapons but the defence industry, the country's military-industrial complex is developing rapidly. I am sure that all the tasks facing the defence industry will of course be solved. There is an intensive increase in the production of modern types of weapons," he said.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

