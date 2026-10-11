Ukraine steps up strikes on Russia's tech infra, damages third data centre

A Ukrainian drone attack shut down a data center run by Russian technology giant Yandex, the company said Sunday, the third strike on its facilities in four days as Kyiv widens its campaign against infrastructure deep inside Russia.

The attack on the data center in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, caused outages across Yandex's services, leaving users in dozens of Russian cities and in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia unable to order taxis or access banking services, according to Russian independent news outlet Astra.

Russia and Ukraine are locked in a long-range aerial war while their armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line, more than 4 1/2 years since Moscow's full-scale invasion. Ukraine's strikes on data centers follow Russian attacks on data hubs in Ukraine.

"As a result of the drone attack, the infrastructure of Yandex's data center in Vladimir was damaged. Operations at the data center have been completely halted. There were no injuries," said the Yandex Cloud Telegram channel, which provides operational updates on service availability.

On Thursday, a drone attack took a Yandex data center offline in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow. A day later, Ukrainian drones hit the company's major data center in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, partly putting it out of action, Yandex said.

Yandex, often described as Russia's Google, runs the country's most popular search engine and a wide range of digital services, and is heavily involved in Russia's artificial intelligence development.

The strike came a day after President Donald Trump said it was time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not done enough to end the war and blaming him for high diesel prices in the U.S.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said Saturday.

Trump, who on Friday struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Russia in an attempt to address high fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, has been urging Zelenskyy for weeks to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

He has sought to blame record U.S. diesel prices on Ukraine rather than the U.S.-led war in Iran, which has driven up world energy prices. Ukrainian and European officials reacted to the diesel deal with dismay, saying it will help pay for Russia's war effort.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha pushed back, writing on X Saturday night that Zelenskyy was leading the country through a war for its independence and had the backing of Ukrainians.

"He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide. Statements from abroad only confirm that he is doing his job well," Sybiha wrote.

Elsewhere, search and rescue operations ended in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia after a Russian bombing on Saturday, Ivan Fedorov, the former regional head and co-chair of the regional defense council, said Sunday. The death toll from Saturday's attack stood at 20, including four children, he said. More than 30 people were wounded, he said, eight of whom remain hospitalized.

A man was killed and two women wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Bryansk border region, local officials said Sunday.