Business Standard
Home / World News / UN advisory body makes seven recommendations for governing AI

UN advisory body makes seven recommendations for governing AI

Only a handful of countries have created laws to govern the spread of AI tools

UNSC (Photo: Bloomberg)

The advisory body called for the establishment of a panel to provide impartial and reliable scientific knowledge about AI and address information asymmetries between AI labs and the rest of the world (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An artificial-intelligence advisory body at the United Nations on Thursday released its final report proposing seven recommendations to address AI-related risks and gaps in governance.
 
The U.N. last year created a 39-member advisory body to address issues in the international governance of AI. The recommendations will be discussed during a U.N. summit held in September.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The advisory body called for the establishment of a panel to provide impartial and reliable scientific knowledge about AI and address information asymmetries between AI labs and the rest of the world.
 
Since the release of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, the use of AI has spread rapidly, raising concerns about fueling misinformation, fake news and infringement of copyrighted material.
 
 
Only a handful of countries have created laws to govern the spread of AI tools. The European Union has been ahead of the rest by passing a comprehensive AI Act compared with the United States' approach of voluntary compliance while China has aimed to maintain social stability and state control.
 
The United States was among about 60 countries that endorsed a "blueprint for action" to govern responsible use of AI in the military on Sept. 10, while China did not support the legally non-binding document.
 

More From This Section

OceanGate, Titan

Mission specialist for Titan sub owner to testify before US Coast Guard

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Voters view Harris more favourably as she settles into role: AP-NORC poll

Boeing

China aircraft lessor orders 50 737 MAX jets in major boost to Boeing

China Taiwan

Taiwan denounces China for suspending tariff exemptions on farm goods

US flag, US, united states

US House Republicans fail to pass spending bill as shutdown approaches

With the development of AI in the hands of a few multinational companies, there is a danger that the technology could be imposed on people without them having a say in how it is used, the U.N. said in a statement.
 
It also recommended a new policy dialogue on AI governance, creating an AI standards exchange and a global AI capacity development network to boost governance capacities.
 
Among other proposals, the U.N. wants a global AI fund to be established, which would address gaps in capacity and collaboration. It also advocates the formation of a global AI data framework to ensure transparency and accountability.
 
Finally, the U.N. report proposed setting up a small AI office to support and coordinate the implementation of these proposals.

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI Alliance adds 7 Indian members including Infosys, AI4Bharat & Sarvam AI

dollars

FinOps platform Bluecopa raises $1.8 million in pre-Series A round

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Blackrock, Microsoft join hands to raise $30 billion for AI investments

deepfakes, ai

California guv signs laws to crack down on AI-created election deepfakes

Vidya Madhavan, Founder, Schmooze

AI-led dating platform Schmooze raises $4 million series A round

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT OpenAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon