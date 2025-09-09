Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Afghanistan quake destroys 5,230 homes; 362 villages still unreachable

Afghanistan quake destroys 5,230 homes; 362 villages still unreachable

Some families who have lost their homes and livelihoods were living in crowded tents, while many others were sleeping under the open skies, exposed to rain and cold

An Afghan man walks next to a damaged house following a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 4, 2025 | REUTERS

Many vehicles, including trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, were trying to get up and down the valley to help | REUTERS

AP United Nations
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An initial United Nations assessment of the impact of Afghanistan's recent deadly earthquake found 5,230 homes destroyed and 672 damaged in 49 villages but the UN hasn't been able to get to the vast majority of the remote villages.

Shannon O'Hara, the coordination chief for the UN humanitarian office in Afghanistan, said Monday that damaged roads in the country's rugged and mountainous east where the 6.0 magnitude quake struck have made it extremely difficult to assess the impact in the 441 affected villages.

A series of aftershocks ranging from 5.2 to 5.6 in magnitude added to the difficulties, she said.

 

The earthquake struck on August 31, killing at least 2,200 people, and that figure could rise as more bodies are recovered. The United Nations estimates the quake has affected up to 500,000 people, more than half of them children and some of them Afghans forcibly returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.

As an example of the difficulties the UN team has faced, O'Hara said it took her more than 6 1/2 hours to get from Jalalabad, the largest city near the quake area, to the worst-hit area roughly 100 kilometers away on the only road a narrow, single-lane track carved into the mountainside blocked in places by large rocks from landslides.

Also Read

Afghanistan earthquake

WHO urges Taliban to let female aid workers help quake-hit Afghan women

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi's India visit postponed over UN sanctions

Earthquake

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.5

An Afghan man walks next to a damaged house following a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 4, 2025 | REUTERS

Death toll from Afghan quake jumps to over 2,200 as aid agencies seek funds

Earthquake

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts southeastern region of Afghanistan

Many vehicles, including trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, were trying to get up and down the valley to help, she said.

As we drove towards the epicentre, we saw families walking in the opposite direction displaced, carrying what little they could. Many were still wearing the same clothes from the night of the earthquake, O'Hara said. Mothers and fathers were carrying their children, some with fresh bandages covering their injuries.

She said the devastation got worse as the UN team got closer to the epicentre, with entire villages destroyed and the overpowering smell of dead animals.

Some families who have lost their homes and livelihoods were living in crowded tents, while many others were sleeping under the open skies, exposed to rain and cold.

There was no clean drinking water and no sanitation, with cholera endemic in the region, and initial assessments indicating that 92 per cent of these communities are practicing open defecation, she said. The potential for a cholera outbreak is alarming.

O'Hara, who has been in the quake-affected region for five days, reported the initial assessment at a video press conference with UN journalists.

She said the needs are overwhelming clean water, food, tents, latrines and warm clothing as the region nears the start of winter snows at the end of October.

In visits to three camps for displaced people on Monday, O'Hara said women in particular emphasised their need for clean water and adequate clothing for themselves and for their children.

She said time is of the essence. Any day, rainfall could cause flash floods in the valleys where camps for the displaced have been set up and additional aftershocks could cause more severe landslides, cutting off access to communities still living near the epicentre," O'Hara said.

And snow will cut off access to these mountain valleys, she said. If we don't act now, these communities may not survive the coming winter.

The United Nations will be issuing an emergency appeal Tuesday for desperately needed funding to help quake survivors, O'Hara said.

She said Afghanistan's ruling Taliban authorities took the lead in search and rescue operations and there has been no major obstruction to humanitarian operations.

As for women and girls whose activities are drastically curtailed by the Taliban, O'Hara said she had not received any reports of women being left behind by male-only rescue teams, and the UN is ensuring that women are part of health teams and aid distribution operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders

Democrats release Trump's allegedly signed letter to sex offender Epstein

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Four prime ministers in one year: What led to France's government collapse

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

Francois Bayrou speaks at the National Assembly ahead of a government confidence vote in Paris on Sept. 8

Macron looks to appoint new French PM after Bayrou loses confidence vote

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

'Horrific terror attack on our capital': Israel on Jerusalem shooting

Topics : Afghanistan Earthquake earthquakes United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon