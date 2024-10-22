UN failure reason for 600 aid trucks just sitting at Gaza border: Israel

Business Standard
COGAT also said that it has coordinated pick-up at various hours, expanded routes to improve traffic to the crossings, set up a tactical pause along the route

Israel's flag

COGAT facilitated a Unicef (UN Children's Fund) mission to northern Gaza with vaccines and logistical equipment for the vaccination campaign | (Photo: Wikimedia Common)

ANI Middle East
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Currently, 600 trucks worth of humanitarian aid for people in Gaza are waiting to be picked up and distributed, the majority by UN aid agencies, reported the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories).

"Other organizations and entities are able to pick up aid from Kerem Shalom [crossing with Israel], yet the UN, despite many measures we've taken to assist with the collection, is still not up to par," charged COGAT.

"We've expanded the Gate 96 option (the new northern crossing for aid to be sent into Gaza) , and we continuously urge the UN aid agencies to use this and upscale the number of trucks entering Gaza through this gate.," it added.

 

COGAT also said that it has coordinated pick-up at various hours, expanded routes to improve traffic to the crossings, set up a tactical pause along the route leading to and from Kerem Shalom, and much more.

"Aid needs to be picked and distributed to Gazans in need." it declared, adding that over the last 24 hours, 47 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to northern Gaza, including 41 from the Ashdod Port via the Erez Crossing and 6 tankers of fuel for humanitarian purposes.

Additionally, COGAT facilitated a Unicef (UN Children's Fund) mission to northern Gaza with vaccines and logistical equipment for the vaccination campaign.

"We will continue facilitating humanitarian aid and responses across Gaza," said COGAT.


Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict United Nations Palestinian refugees

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

