Unable to confirm Iran has suspended all uranium enrichment: UN watchdog

Unable to confirm Iran has suspended all uranium enrichment: UN watchdog

The report stressed that therefore the agency "cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities," or the "size of Iran's uranium stockpile at the affected nuclear facilities

IAEA

IAEA(Photo: Reuters)

AP Vienna
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
Iran has not allowed the United Nations nuclear watchdog to access nuclear facilities affected by the 12-day war in June, according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog circulated to member states and seen Friday by The Associated Press.

The report stressed that therefore the agency "cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities," or the "size of Iran's uranium stockpile at the affected nuclear facilities.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

