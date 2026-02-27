Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US, China issue advisories for citizens in Israel as war fears mount

US, China issue advisories for citizens in Israel as war fears mount

The departure authorisations signal a new level of contingency planning as a massive fleet of US aircraft and warships mass in the Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo: PTI)

Agencies Tel Aviv
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The US Embassy in Israel on Friday told its staff that it could leave the country and urged anyone considering departure to do so immediately, as the threat of an American strike on Iran looms.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee told embassy employees in an email that discussions with officials in Washington had led to a decision authorizing departures for those who wished to leave.

The email was recounted to The Associated Press by someone involved with the US mission who wasn't authorised to share details. Sent before 10:30 a.m., it urged staff considering departure to do so quickly, advising them to to focus initially on getting any flight out of Israel and to then make their way to Washington.

 

"Those wishing to take AD should do so TODAY," Huckabee wrote, using an acronym for "authorized departure."  "While there may be outbound flights over the coming days, there may not be," he added.

Huckabee said that there was no need for panic, but for those desiring to leave, it was important to make plans soon.

Also Read

Crude oil

Russia remains India's top crude oil supplier despite Trump pressurepremium

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

China expresses concern, urges Pakistan-Afghanistan to reach ceasefire soon

AI, Artificial Intelligence

How China using cheap AI will get the world hooked on its technology

US flag, USA

US offers $10 mn reward for capture of Mexican Sinaloa cartel brothers

court case, settlement, judge order

IRS broke law 42,695 times by disclosing confidential info to ICE: Judge

The email came a day after Iran and the United States walked away from nuclear negotiations without a deal. Airlines such as Netherlands-based KLM have already announced plans to suspend flights out of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, and other embassies have also made plans for authorized departures from Israel and neighboring countries.

Australia on Wednesday "directed the departure of all dependents of Australian officials posted to Israel in response to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East." India and several European countries with missions in Iran advised citizens to avoid travel to the country as well.

On a town hall meeting Friday after the email was sent, Huckabee told staff that he was encouraging airlines to keep flying.

The departure authorisations signal a new level of contingency planning as a massive fleet of US aircraft and warships mass in the Middle East.

Badr al-Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister who is mediating in the negotiations, said that there had been significant progress made on Thursday, though officials from Iran and the United States haven't announced steps forward.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday offered no specifics, but said "what needs to happen has been clearly spelled out from our side.

China advises its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions 

The Chinese embassy in Israel asked its citizens living in the country on Friday to strengthen their security precautions and emergency preparedness, citing "rising security risks in the Middle East." Chinese nationals based in Israel should closely follow new developments and information released by Israeli authorities, the embassy said in a statement. Citizens should also refrain from travelling outside unless necessary, it added.
 
Earlier on Friday, China advised nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, as tensions build between Tehran and Washington. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

Nepal to hold first election since Gen Z protests with three PM contenders

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Kabul, Kandahar hit as Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan

UK, Green Party, Hannah Spencer

UK's Green Party wins parliamentary by-election, seizes Labour stronghold

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Singapore's Thakral to manufacture drone components in India from May

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Judge rejects request to block Trump WH from building $400 mn ballroom

Topics : israel United States China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict