Business Standard
Home / World News / Unstable markets, uncertainty require vigilance: BOJ Governor Ueda

Unstable markets, uncertainty require vigilance: BOJ Governor Ueda

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday urged the BOJ to maintain loose monetary policy, as the government strives to end economic stagnation

Bank of Japan

Ueda's hawkish comments at the time, coupled with weak US jobs data, triggered a spike in the yen and stock market rout. | Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's central bank must be vigilant to fallout from unstable markets and global uncertainties, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, sharpening the focus on the need to bolster economic recovery and for caution on raising rates.
 
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday urged the BOJ to maintain loose monetary policy, as the government strives to end economic stagnation.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government said Ishiba and Ueda will talk later on Wednesday, which will be their first meeting since Ishiba officially became premier on Tuesday.
 
In a speech delivered to an annual securities industry meeting, Ueda reiterated the BOJ's view that Japan's economy will sustain a moderate recovery and help underlying inflation converge towards the bank's 2 per cent target in the coming years.
 
 
But he did not repeat the central bank's pledge, most recently made in September, to keep raising interest rates if inflation moves in line with its target, and instead placed the focus on various risks.
 
"Uncertainty regarding Japan's economy and prices remains high," Ueda said in a speech to an annual securities industry meeting.
 

More From This Section

Wall Street

LSEG platform users report outage across globe after Wall Street open

Patrick Pouyanne

'Work in progress': TotalEnergies CEO Pouyanne on plans for NY listing

oil, fossil fuel, opec, crude oil, energy

Opec+ ministers stick to output policy, doubles down on compliance

Amazon

US labour board accuses Amazon of illegally refusing to bargain with union

Tesla Model S

Tesla misses forecasts for third-quarter deliveries on stiff competition

"The outlook for overseas economies, including that of the US, remains uncertain, while financial markets are still unstable," he said. "For the time being, we will scrutinise such developments with extremely high vigilance." The BOJ ended negative rates in March and raised short-term borrowing costs to 0.25 per cent in July on the view Japan was making progress towards durably achieving 2 per cent inflation.
 
Ueda's hawkish comments at the time, coupled with weak US jobs data, triggered a spike in the yen and stock market rout in early August. Since then, BOJ policymakers have stressed the need to take into account the economic fallout from market volatility.
 
In August, Ishiba had told Reuters the BOJ was on the "right policy track" in ending negative rates and endorsed further normalisation of monetary policy, saying it could boost industrial competitiveness.
 
His focus on the need to get Japan permanently out of deflation underscores the new administration's preference for the BOJ to go slow in hiking rates, analysts say.
 
Newly appointed economy minister, Ryosei Akazawa, said on Wednesday the government expected the BOJ to make a "careful assessment" of the economy in judging when to hike rates.
 
"The current Japanese policy rate, at 0.25 per cent, is low and abnormal in global standards," Akazawa told a news conference.
 
But Japan's priority was to "pull out of deflation," he said, adding he hoped the BOJ would be cautious about raising interest rates further.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

global stocks

Asian shares extend rally, yen edges higher as BOJ holds rate steady

Bank of Japan

Bank of Japan policymaker urges caution regarding interest rate hikes

Japan flag, Japan

Era of free mortgages over in Japan with central bank raising interest rate

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August on higher valuations

Yen,japan currency

Yen firms after BOJ's Ueda flags readiness to hike; markets await Powell

Topics : Bank of Japan Japan economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon