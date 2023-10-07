close
Upcoming Pak govt would carry on economic plan of previous regime: Dar

In June, the IMF announced that the Pakistan and IMF reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA) on a USD 3 billion "stand-by arrangement" (SBA)

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Ahead of the general elections, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister, Ishaq Dar, highlighted that the next elected government would carry forward the policies initiated by the current caretaker government, Geo News reported.
On the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly's session, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, held a meeting with Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
She hoped that the upcoming mandated government would go ahead with the economic plan of the previous governments, according to Geo News.
Earlier, in June, the IMF announced that the Pakistan and IMF reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA) on a USD 3 billion "stand-by arrangement" (SBA).
The USD 3 billion funding which was spread over a period of nine years, is higher than expected for Pakistan.
According to the law, the caretaker government can make decisions on the economy, downsizing, public-private partnership and other issues, PML-N senior leader further emphasized, Geo News reported.

He further said no country can limit the role of caretaker setup to just marking their attendance for 6-7 months.
Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that the elections will take place next year in the last week of January, according to Dawn.
Answering another query, regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's homecoming, he said that the former premier will move to court seeking bail ahead of homecoming.
Reportedly, Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight.
Dar also noted that currently dollar's real value is Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rs 250.
"Pakistan was moving forward on the path of progress in 2017," he said.
Nawaz stepped down as Pakistan prime minister after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case, Geo News reported.
The apex court banned him from holding any public office for life for hiding unpaid salary from his son in the Panama case.
A year later, the court, while announcing the verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, said a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported.
"Due to the Panama drama, Pakistan's economy dropped to 47th slot in the world," he added.
Moreover, Dar emphasized the need for collective efforts to help the country going forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan IMF

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon