Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UN approves transparent procedures for people to get off sanctions lists

After the vote, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called the council's unanimous approval a historic moment, saying delisting procedures haven't changed for 18 years

United Nations

Polyansky stressed that sanctions need to reflect the real situation in a country and help facilitate a political process | (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved more transparent procedures Friday for the hundreds of individuals, companies and other entities who are subject to UN sanctions and want to get off the blacklists.
The resolution, co-sponsored by Malta and the United States, also authorizes the establishment of a new informal working group by the Security Council to examine ways to improve the effectiveness of UN sanctions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier told the council before the vote that the resolution is a clear signal of this council's commitment towards due process.
It authorises a new focal point to directly engage with those seeking to get off sanctions lists and gather information from a variety of sources to share with the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions, which makes the decisions on delisting, she said. And it requires the reason for the committee's decision to be given to the petitioner.
After the vote, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called the council's unanimous approval a historic moment, saying delisting procedures haven't changed for 18 years.
The international community is demonstrating its commitment to values such as transparency and fairness in UN sanctions processes, he said.

More From This Section

Foreign Secy Misri co-chairs talks with Bhutan counterpart, reviews ties

Donald Trump has 'very good call' with Zelenskyy over Ukraine conflict

B'desh imposes curfew, disables internet services amid student-led protests

Israel asks ICJ to clarify that its opinion is not legally binding

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

Security Council sanctions are an important tool to deter an array of threats to peace and security, ranging from the proliferation of arms and weapons of mass destruction, to countering terrorism and preventing human rights abuses, Wood said.
But he stressed that to be effective, sanctions must be targeted and there must be robust and fair procedures for delisting when warranted.
The United States is against indefinite and punitive sanctions, and supports delisting and easing sanctions when warranted, Wood said. But we are concerned by a growing tendency to prematurely lift sanctions, when the threats that prompted their imposition in the first place still persist.
He didn't give any examples but the US and its allies including South Korea and Japan have vehemently opposed Russian and Chinese proposals to ease sanctions on North Korea, which violates UN sanctions regularly with its ballistic missile tests and nuclear developments.
Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow proceeds from the premise that Security Council sanctions are one of the most stringent and robust responses to threats to peace. Therefore, they should be applied in an exceedingly cautious way.
They need to be irreproachable, be substantiated, and they need to be nuanced, he said. The use of such sanctions as a punitive tool is unacceptable.
Polyansky stressed that sanctions need to reflect the real situation in a country and help facilitate a political process.
But he said the Security Council doesn't always follow this approach, and blamed the West for increasingly encouraging the use of sanctions in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Terrorism must be quelled in all forms, including financing it: India at UN

UN Chief Antonio Guterres expresses concern over violence in Bangladesh

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, quotes and more

China tops US in daily dietary protein intake, India falls behind

Topics : United Nations UN sanctions United Nations Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon