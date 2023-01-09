JUST IN
Democratic traditions must be respected: PM Modi on Brazil protests
Taiwan passes 'Chips Act', offers tax credits to local chipmakers
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh becomes first female Sikh judge in US
Melting glaciers of Tibet may impact regional security in S Asia: Report
Brazil admn clear govt offices of protesters, at least 170 arrested
US Prez Biden, UN Chief Guterres condemn assault on Brazil's govt buildings
Iran, Pakistan call for setting up joint military task force: Report
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm top govt offices, Supreme Court in Brazil
Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit
Urgent action needed to dilute risk of downturn, says World Bank
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Bolsonaro denounces violence after supporters storm Brazil's govt buildings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

The exercises coincided with the visit of a group of German lawmakers who landed in Taiwan on Monday morning

Topics
China | Taiwan

AP  |  Taipei 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills starting Sunday, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defence ministries said.

The exercises coincided with the visit of a group of German lawmakers who landed in Taiwan on Monday morning.

Leading the delegation is the Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who leads the German Parliament's Defence Committee.

The exercises have continued into Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, monitoring Chinese warplanes and navy vessels on its missile systems.

China's actions have severely disrupted the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and surrounding waters," the ministry said.

The German lawmakers will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as Taiwan's National Security Council head and the Mainland Affairs Council, which handles issues related to China.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan's military in recent years by sending warplanes or navy vessels on an almost-daily basis toward the self-ruled island.

China claims sovereignty over the island, which split from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

Over the course of 24 hours between 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday morning, China's People's Liberation Army flew 57 warplanes and four ships toward Taiwan, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement Monday morning.

Twenty-eight of those planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that both sides had previously stood by.

China announced the drills around 11 p.m. Sunday, saying their primary target was to practice land-strikes and sea assaults, according to a statement from Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.

At the end of December, China sent a record 71 planes and 7 ships toward Taiwan, the largest such scale exercise in 2022.

Taiwan will hold its annual two-day military drills starting Wednesday.

The exercise ahead of Lunar New Year holidays is aimed at showcasing its defence capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.