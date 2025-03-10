Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US condemns attacks on Syrian minorities as coastal violence escalates

US condemns attacks on Syrian minorities as coastal violence escalates

The violence erupted in Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, where security forces clashed with fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad

Marco Rubio

US stands with Syria's religious and ethnic minorities: Marco Rubio | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned the recent killings in western Syria, stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "The United States condemns the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, that murdered people in western Syria in recent days.  The United States stands with Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, including its Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities, and offers its condolences to the victims and their families. Syria's interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria's minority communities accountable."

The violence erupted in Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, where security forces clashed with fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

 

In response, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an investigation, saying, "We announce the formation of a fact-finding committee regarding the events on the coast and form a higher committee." In an address to the nation, he warned that Syria was facing attempts to be dragged into civil war. "Remnants of the former regime" had no choice but to "surrender immediately," he stated, vowing to hold accountable "anyone involved in civilian bloodshed," Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian presidency confirmed the formation of an independent committee to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible for them," with the statement adding that "the perpetrators would be referred to court." The committee has been given a 30-day deadline to present its findings.

Clashes have been particularly intense in Qardahah, Latakia, the birthplace of the al-Assad regime. Another key flashpoint is Banias in Tartous, home to Syria's largest oil refinery. According to security forces, "remnants of the old regime [have] several times attempted to attack that oil refinery."

Also Read

Syria, Opposition rebels, Syrians with weapons

Death toll crosses 1,000 in violence on Syrian coast, war monitor reports

Syria, Opposition rebels, Syrians with weapons

Over 600 killed in two days of clashes and revenge attacks in Syria

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Over 200 killed in clashes between govt forces and Assad loyalists in Syria

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Assad loyalists kill at least 13 police officers in ambush on Syrian forces

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli military told to prepare to defend Druze community outside Damascus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 1,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed so far, with videos of executions circulating online. Syrian security forces have stated that 230 of their personnel have also died in the violence. The fighting began after pro-Assad fighters launched attacks on security forces, leading to retaliatory violence as armed supporters of Syria's new leadership moved into the coastal region.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk called for swift investigations and accountability, stating that Syria's authorities "need to be followed by action to protect Syrians and to ensure accountability for abuses."

Syrian opposition politician and activist Labib al-Nahhas described the violence as a "major setback" for post-Assad Syria. "What happened right now is a highly sophisticated, coordinated attack, instigated and supported by Iran and Hezbollah, according to data and intel that is available," he told Al Jazeera.

He warned that Iran was exploiting "sectarian and religious tension" and urged Syria's new leadership to form "a strong national, unified front." He stressed that "it's the responsibility not only of the authorities, but also the entire Syrian society, to really focus on the positives, on the common ground."

Al-Sharaa called for "national unity" and reassured Syrians, saying, "We have to preserve national unity and domestic peace. We can live together." Addressing a crowd in Damascus, he added, "Rest assured about Syria, this country has the characteristics for survival ... What is currently happening in Syria is within the expected challenges."

Meanwhile, Jordan hosted a regional conference in Amman, attended by officials from Turkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, to discuss security, reconstruction, and refugee issues.

Al Jazeera's Nour Odeh noted that regional stability is a shared priority, explaining, "All of those countries sharing a border with Syria have a vested interest that there is stability and security for the new administration and for the Syrian people." She highlighted that "stability in Syria means that the millions of refugees that Turkiye and Jordan are hosting can return voluntarily to Syria," while also aiding Iraq's fight against ISIS and Jordan's efforts to curb drug trafficking.

Bashar al-Assad's overthrow in December ended more than five decades of rule by his family, a period marked by severe repression and a devastating war that began in 2011 after protests against his government were met with a brutal crackdown.

Tens of thousands were killed, and millions were displaced as Syria plunged into conflict. The new leadership now faces the challenge of stabilising a fractured nation and preventing further bloodshed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Starlink Satellite

Musk, Rubio and Polish minister bicker over Starlink's role in Ukraine

missile

North Korea fired missiles off west coast, says South Korea amid US drills

Daylight saving time 2025

Daylight Saving Time 2025 begins: The history, impact, and ongoing debate

Wealth, Wealthy, rich

China cracks down on wealth flaunting, sets new rules for finance sector

Pentagon

Court-martial hearing to begin for Pentagon leaker facing years in prison

Topics : Syria Syria crisis Syria government US government Bashar al-Assad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Daylight Saving 2025Latest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEPUBG 3.7 UpdateTSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon