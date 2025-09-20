Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US counterterrorism agency issues warning over threat from al Qaeda

US counterterrorism agency issues warning over threat from al Qaeda

Memo urged govt officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification out of work

Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from France in 1886

It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events | Photo: Pexels

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US National Counterterrorism Center said on Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group's enduring threat to the country. 
Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) "are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is US support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers," it said in a memo to law enforcement. 
The memo urged government officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification outside of work. 
 
It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events along with organizing pre-event briefings on security measures. 
The United States designates al Qaeda as a "foreign terrorist organization." The September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people. 
A report by the US Department of Homeland Security issued late last year that evaluated different types of threats to the United States, said al Qaeda was committed to striking the US and had "reinvigorated its outreach" to Western audiences. 
The NCTC, under the control of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was created in 2004. It said information it was sharing with law enforcement will give them tools to combat targeting attempts by al Qaeda. 
 

More From This Section

Hong Kong stock

Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after discovery of large WWII-era bomb

airport, tourists, passengers

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

US immigrants, Migrants US

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Topics : Al Qaeda US security Terrorism threat Counterterrorism United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon