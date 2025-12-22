Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US DOJ restores Trump's previously removed photo from Epstein files

US DOJ restores Trump's previously removed photo from Epstein files

A photo of Donald Trump removed from Epstein-related files was restored after the Justice Department found no evidence that Epstein's victims were depicted, following a court-mandated review

Trump, Jeffrey Epstein

An image of US President Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein displayed on a vehicle in Windsor, Britain. Photo: Reuters

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A photo of US President Donald Trump, previously taken down from a cache of Jeffrey Epstein-related files released by the Department of Justice, was restored on Sunday (local time) after officials confirmed that no Epstein victims were depicted in the image, the department said.
 
The image, which shows a desk with an open drawer containing a photograph of Trump standing with several women, had been flagged by the Southern District of New York for review as part of efforts to protect potential victims.
 
In a post on its official X account, the Justice Department said: “After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction.” 
 

Also Read

Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff arrive for a meeting with European heads of state and government, together with representatives of the EU, US and NATO, at the Chancellery in Berlin | Reuters

Russia fully committed to achieving peace, says US envoy Steve Witkoff

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Trump admin removes nearly 30 career diplomats from foreign service posts

us coast guard

US Coast Guard pursuing another tanker helping Venezuela skirt sanctions

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog, cold wave to persist as winter tightens grip across North India

drug interactions, mixing medicines, antibiotics and antacids, painkillers

Near-term impact on Indian drugmakers unlikely from US pricing policypremium

 

Why was Trump’s photo removed earlier? 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier on Sunday that his office had removed the photograph due to concerns about the women visible in the image. Speaking during a Sunday morning appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, Blanche stressed that the move was unrelated to Trump himself. “It has nothing to do with President Trump,” Blanche said, reported Reuters.
 
Blanche said several photographs were taken down after being released on Friday. “There were a number of photographs that were pulled down after being released on Friday,” he said, explaining that a judge in New York had ordered the department to consult any victim or victims’ rights group if concerns were raised about the material being made public, reported Bloomberg. 

 

Why was the release of Epstein files delayed? 

According to Blanche, the Justice Department was unable to meet the December 19 deadline for a complete release of documents because of the sheer volume of material involved, as well as restrictions imposed by a federal judge in Manhattan aimed at preventing the identification of victims.
 

What political backlash followed the partial release? 

The partial release of documents and extensive redactions prompted immediate criticism from some lawmakers. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee accused the administration of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act and shielding President Donald Trump.
 
Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, echoed those concerns. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Raskin said the administration was “covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn’t want to go public,” reported Bloomberg. 

What was released and what was removed from the Epstein files? 

The Justice Department released thousands of documents on Friday related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody.
 
However, on Saturday, up to 16 photographs, including the image showing the desk drawer containing the Trump photo, were removed from the Justice Department’s website.

More From This Section

A ChatGPT OpenAI virtual assistant webpage chatbot on a laptop computer

OpenAI reports better margins on business sales amid push for AI dominance

tourism, travel, China economy

iShowSpeed marvels at China as tourism boom offers many perks for visitors

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russia launched 1,300 drones, 1,200 guided bombs at Ukraine: Zelenskyy

US flag, US, united states

Talks with Ukraine, Europe on ending war with Russia 'constructive': US

Sharif Osman Hadi

No specific information yet on prime suspect in Hadi killing: B'desh police

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US Department of Justice BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayIdea Vodofone ShareGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon