close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

German government, labour unions reach pay deal for public workers

German government officials and labour unions have reached a pay deal for more than 2.5 mn public-sector workers, ending a lengthy dispute and heading off the possibility of disruptive all-out strikes

AP Berlin
Germany

Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

German government officials and labour unions have reached a pay deal for more than 2.5 million public-sector workers, ending a lengthy dispute and heading off the possibility of disruptive all-out strikes.

The ver.di union had pressed for hefty raises as Germany, like many other countries, grapples with high inflation. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said as the deal was announced early Sunday that we accommodated the unions as far as we could responsibly do in a difficult budget situation.

The deal entails one-time payments totalling 3,000 euros (USD 3,300) per employee, with the first 1,240 euros coming in June and monthly payments of 220 euros following until February.

In March, regular monthly pay for all will be increased by 200 euros, followed by a salary increase of 5.5 per cent. The deal runs through to the end of 2024.

Ver.di originally sought a one-year deal with a raise of 10.5 per cent. The deal was reached on the basis of a proposal by arbitrators who were called in after talks broke down last month.

Ver.di chair Frank Werneke said that we went to our pain threshold with the decision to make this compromise. He said that the raises in regular pay next year will amount to an increase of over 11 per cent for most employees.

Also Read

Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference

United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30

BJP calls Rahul 'Jaichand', says Congress chief Kharge should expel him

UK braces for Christmas disruptions as union workers' strikes extend

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Goblin mode, Vax, Climate emergency: How Oxford picks 'Word of the year'

YouTube TV announces an update with improved picture quality for Apple TV

Google halts 80-acre San Jose campus due to economic slowdown: Report

Taiwanese trade, investment firms exiting China amid mounting tensions

Twitter Blue tick reappears for some influential users without subscription

Germany's annual inflation rate has declined from the levels it reached late last year but is still high. It stood at 7.4 per cent in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany labour unions

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UN Chief urges climate action, biodiversity protection on Earth Day

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
2 min read

German government, labour unions reach pay deal for public workers

Germany
2 min read

IoTechWorld Avigation targets 3,000 agri drones sale, explore export mkt

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
3 min read

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Reliance to start gas production from MJ deep-water project in 1Q FY24

Reliance Energy launches full service mobile app
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Photo: ANI/Twitter
4 min read

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

Joe Biden
4 min read

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon