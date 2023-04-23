close

UN Chief urges climate action, biodiversity protection on Earth Day

On the occasion of International Mother Earth Day, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement calling for urgent action to protect the environment and combat climate change

ANI US
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
In his statement, Guterres highlighted the crucial relationship between humanity and the natural world, stating that our health and survival depend on maintaining a healthy environment. However, he expressed concern over the ongoing destruction of forests, wetlands, oceans, coral reefs, rivers, seas, and lakes, which is putting one million species at risk of extinction.

To address these challenges, Guterres called for accelerated climate action, including deeper and faster emissions cuts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. He also emphasised the need for massive investments in adaptation and resilience, particularly in the most vulnerable communities that are least responsible for the crisis.

Guterres underscored the importance of healthy ecosystems in the fight against climate change and urged the protection of 30 per cent of Earth's land and water by 2030, as outlined in the UN biodiversity agreement.

The UN Secretary-General called on governments, corporations, institutions, civil society, and individuals to work together to demand that leaders take decisive action to protect the environment. He also stressed the importance of drawing from the knowledge and leadership of Indigenous Peoples in environmental stewardship.

In conclusion, Guterres urged people worldwide to take action to protect our shared home and called on world leaders to make peace with nature for the benefit of current and future generations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change United Nations

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

