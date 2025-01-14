Business Standard

Ceasefire in Gaza? What to know about Israel and Hamas hostage talks

Ceasefire in Gaza? What to know about Israel and Hamas hostage talks

The Biden and incoming Trump administrations are collaborating to secure a ceasefire agreement before January 20, focusing on hostages, troop withdrawals, and peace talks

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

The Biden and the incoming Trump administrations in the US are working together to secure a ceasefire agreement in West Asia. Their shared goal is to finalise a deal between Israel and Hamas before Biden leaves office on January 20, reported NPR.
 

The goal: A path to ceasefire

 
Officials close to the talks aim to achieve either a signed agreement or a “declaration of principles.” This would commit both Israel and Hamas to a pathway toward a ceasefire deal, potentially halting months of conflict in the region.
 
An official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, said the negotiations are under intense pressure, with key deadlines fast approaching.
 
 

What leaders are saying? 

US President Biden, in a recent phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasised the urgency of reaching a deal. “There is an immediate need for resolution,” Biden reportedly stated.
 
President-elect Donald Trump has also weighed in, warning of severe consequences if Hamas does not release the hostages held in Gaza by his inauguration. “If they’re not freed, there will be hell to pay,” Trump has repeatedly stated.

Jacob J Lew, the outgoing US ambassador to Israel, believes this shared sense of urgency is driving progress. “The fear of the unknown under a new administration is pushing all parties to act now,” Lew told NPR.
 

The proposed framework

 
According to officials familiar with the discussions, the deal revolves around three key elements:
 
1. Hostage-prisoner exchange: Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages, including women, elderly men, and those with illnesses.
 
2. Six-week ceasefire: Israel would implement limited troop withdrawals from Gaza during this period.  
 
3. Further negotiations: Both sides would use the ceasefire to work toward additional agreements and potentially end the conflict.
 
In return, Israel is discussing the release of:  
 
- 1,000 Palestinian detainees, including minors and elderly prisoners.   
- 48 Palestinians rearrested after a 2011 prisoner exchange. 
- 22 Palestinians serving life sentences, who would be exiled to countries like Turkey or Egypt.
 
Hamas currently holds nearly 100 hostages, while Israel has over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners.
 

Challenges and opposition

 
The road to a deal is fraught with challenges.  
 
- Domestic politics in Israel: Far-right Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have condemned the deal as dangerous. Smotrich has called for a more aggressive military approach instead.
 
- Pressure on Hamas: Qatar and Egypt, the primary mediators, are urging Hamas to show flexibility.
 
Despite these hurdles, significant progress is evident. Israel’s top security officials travelled to Qatar over the weekend, signalling the seriousness of the negotiations. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross is actively engaged, preparing for a potential exchange.
 

Why does this matter?

 
For Israel, the stakes are high. Cooperation with Trump could pave the way for future diplomatic breakthroughs, including potential relations with Saudi Arabia and support for actions against Iran’s nuclear programme.
 
For Palestinians, the release of prisoners could bring relief to thousands of families and restore hope in the possibility of meaningful dialogue.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

