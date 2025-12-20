Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US launches retaliatory strikes on 70 targets in Syria after Trump threat

US launches retaliatory strikes on 70 targets in Syria after Trump threat

The US Central Command said that fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery targeted ISIS infrastructure and weapon sites

US personnel, US military

Trump had earlier promised to do “big damage” to the militants behind the deadly attack on American forces in Syria that he blamed on the Islamic State group | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jen Judson
 
The US launched large-scale airstrikes on more than 70 targets across Syria, the Pentagon said Friday, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s vow to strike back after the killing of two US soldiers. 
“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X. “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.” 
The US Central Command said that fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery targeted ISIS infrastructure and weapon sites.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces lower drug price deals with 9 major pharma companies

Demolition of a section of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

Head of group suing over White House ballroom backs Trump-picked chairman

United States Department of Justice

Epstein files: Clinton photos draw attention in recent release by US DOJ

Marco Rubio

'Seen us engaged' in resolving India-Pak conflict: US Secy of State Rubio

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump signs defence law backing deeper India-US ties, Quad

 
“All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A.,” Trump wrote in a social media post, adding that the Syrian government is “fully in support” of the US operation. 
 
Trump had earlier promised to do “big damage” to the militants behind the deadly attack on American forces in Syria that he blamed on the Islamic State group.
 
US Central Command released unusually detailed imagery of the weapons systems used in the attacks that indicated coordinated strikes by the US Air Force and Army.
 
The images depicted Boeing Co.. F-15E Strike Eagle jets dropping GBU-31 GPS-guided munitions, Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters that can fire Hellfire laser-guided weapons and Lockheed Martin Corp. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rockey Systems, like those used in Ukraine, that fire an array of GPS-guided rockets.
 
The Jordanian Armed Forces also supported the operation with fighter aircraft. 
Last Saturday, two US Army soldiers, along with a US interpreter, were killed in the attack in the Syrian city of Palmyra during counterterrorism operations.
 
The gunman was killed, according to US Central Command. Syria’s state-run Sana news agency reported Sunday that security forces arrested five suspects in relation to the attack.
 
Trump also has taken pains to emphasize the attack was the work of the Islamic State — not Syria’s new government. Palmyra is outside the control of Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has promised to join a US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State.
 
During his first term, Trump ordered strikes on Syria twice in a bid to take out Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons program. A strike in April 2017 the US military fired dozens of Tomahawk missiles at an airbase in Syria. A year later, Trump ordered strikes in three facilities linked to the chemical weapons program.
 
With the strikes on Friday, Trump has now launched major military actions at least three times - against Houthi rebels in Yemen, on Iran’s nuclear program and targeting alleged narcotics-traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. Separately, his administration has also kept up a counterterrorism campaign against al-Shabab militants in Somalia.
 
The strikes come about a month after Assad’s successor as president, al-Sharaa, met Trump at the White House and secured additional sanctions relief in exchange for a pledge to join a US-led coalition to defeat Islamic State.
 
Sharaa’s visit capped a remarkable diplomatic transformation for the former jihadist, who one year ago had a $10 million US bounty on his head. It also marked the first time a Syrian president has visited the White House since the country’s independence in 1946.
 

More From This Section

Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh to hold funeral of student leader whose death sparked unrest

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Tesla CEO Musk recovers $55 billion pay package in Delaware court ruling

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President offers no compromise on Ukraine, says EU 'robbery' failed

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump keeps war option open with Venezuela, orders oil tanker seizures

zelenskyy

EU leaders agree to $106 bn loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027 amid peace hopes

Topics : Donald Trump US airstrikes Syria ISIS Islamic State US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon