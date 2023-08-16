US looks to ban imports, exports of tropical fish threatened by aquarium

The federal government is looking to ban importation and exportation of a species of a tropical fish that conservation groups have long said is exploited by the pet trade.

The fish is the Banggai cardinalfish, a small striped saltwater fish native to Indonesia. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016, saying that the main threats to the fish included harvest for ornamental aquariums.

The agency proposed on Tuesday to apply prohibitions under the Endangered Species Act that would make it unlawful to import or export the species in the United States. The proposal followed a 2021 petition from conservation groups that said the fish needs the ban to have a chance at survival.

The US imports an average of 120,000 of the fish every year, members of the groups said Wednesday. The species have declined in number by as much as 90 per cent since the 1990s because of exploitation in the aquarium trade, they said.

Today's proposal is the first step in eliminating the United States as a destination for Banggai cardinalfish and sending a clear signal to Indonesia that it must do more to conserve the species and its habitat," D.J. Schubert, a wildlife biologist at the Animal Welfare Institute.

The Banggai cardinalfish is among numerous species caught with the intention of adorning home aquariums and reef tanks in places such as offices and restaurants. The little fish is native only to the Banggai Archipelago in Indonesia.

Also Read India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report Water, livelihoods dry up for fish farmers of East Kolkata Wetlands Free fish seed scheme to benefit nearly 20,000 farmers in Rajasthan IFB Agro's fish feed plant in 2024, liquor biz face trouble on duty hike Cleanup after train derailment will close key Swiss tunnel for months IndiGo to start flights from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan next month In fresh blow to China, shadow bank misses payments of investment products Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have Oil prices stabalies as China economic fears counter tight US supply

Critics of the tropical fish trade at large have described it as notoriously difficult to track and regulate, and call it a major contributor to the decline of some jeopardised species. Many of the fish don't survive from capture to exportation.

NOAA officials said in its proposal to ban the Banggai cardinalfish trade that the agency's goal is to prevent further reduction of existing wild populations of the fish species. The agency also said the species suffers from lack of protections and regulations in international trade.

NOAA said it will solicit public comments on its proposal and might hold a public hearing before a final ruling is made.